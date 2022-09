CTP Set to Near 2.5 Million Square Meters of Logistic Space in 2022 in Romania

CTP Set to Near 2.5 Million Square Meters of Logistic Space in 2022 in Romania. CTP will near 2.5 million of logistic space in Romania, out of a total 6.3 million square meters of modern industrial and logistic space locally after the completion of new warehouses, after having carried out several acquisitions in recent (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]