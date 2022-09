Furniture Maker Aramis Wants to Invest RON57M in New Plant

Furniture Maker Aramis Wants to Invest RON57M in New Plant. Aramis Components, a company owned by the founders of Aramis Invest, Romania’s biggest furniture producer and exporter, asked for RON27.8 million stated aid for an investment of around RON57.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]