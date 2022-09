Hirsch Porozell Earmarks RON5.5M For Investments in 2022

Hirsch Porozell, the local subsidiary of the Austrian company of the same name, a producer of expanded polystyrene, has budgeted investments of around RON5.5 million for the entire 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]