Marisan 2021 Turnover Down 10% YOY To RON116.8M

Marisan 2021 Turnover Down 10% YOY To RON116.8M. Maribo Prodcarn, the producer of Marisan cold cuts, owned by Anghel family, for 2021 reported turnover worth RON166.8 million (EUR23.7 million), down 10% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]