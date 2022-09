Rupert Friend joins John Malkovich in film about famed Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache

Emmy award nominee Rupert Friend has joined John Malkovich in The Yellow Tie, a Romanian-British co-production about famed Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, a press release said. Friend, known from other top productions such as Homeland, The Young Victoria and, more recently, Anatomy of a (...)