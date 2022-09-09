Romanian start-up Flip.ro marks the iPhone 14 launch with a unique action in Cupertino, California

Romanian start-up Flip.ro marks the iPhone 14 launch with a unique action in Cupertino, California. On September 7th, during the new iPhone launch, Flip sent a message in front of the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California Up until now, Flip.ro bought and sold over 170.000 refurbished smartphones and gathered over 100.000 customers Romanian start-up Flip.ro which buys, refurbishes, and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]