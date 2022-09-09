Lighthouse Analysis: Consumer confidence at historic lows. Romanian companies are more exposed than ever

Lighthouse Analysis: Consumer confidence at historic lows. Romanian companies are more exposed than ever. European consumer confidence has collapsed. It has now fallen below the level recorded during the pandemic (-24.7 points in April 2020) and well below the level during the 2009 crisis (-21.1 points). In August 2022, the consumer confidence index reached -26 points, below the level reached (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]