 
Romaniapress.com

September 9, 2022

Holde Agri Invest Reports 1H/2022 RON38.2M Revenues, Up 157%, In Wake of RON19.8M Investments
Sep 9, 2022

Holde Agri Invest Reports 1H/2022 RON38.2M Revenues, Up 157%, In Wake of RON19.8M Investments.

Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian agribusiness company, in the first half of this year reached RON38.2 million revenues, up 157% from the year-earlier period, in the wake of investments worth RON19.8 million in the modernization of existing farms and the expansion of exploited land (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MedLife Group Completes Acquisition Of Sweat Concept Fitness Centers MedLife (M.RO), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announces the completion of the acquisition of the majority package of the Sweat Concept gyms.

Schwarz Group Gets EUR100M EBRD Loan To Fund Expansion Of Kaufland Hypermarkets In Romania, Moldova Germany’s Schwarz Group has contracted a loan of EUR100 million from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to fund the expansion of operations of its Kaufland hypermarket chain in Romania and the Republic of (...)

IFC's Investment In Romania's First Sustainability Bond Promotes Financial Inclusion Romania’s first sustainability bond will help promote both climate and social financing, with IFC investing $42 million equivalent to strengthen the financial sector and promote financial inclusion in the country.

Erste Group Revises Romania's 2022 GDP Growth Forecast Up To 6% Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), has revised upwards its forecast on Romania’s economic growth to 6% in 2022, from a previous projection of 5.1%.

Fondul Proprietatea Selects Investment Banks For Hidroelectrica IPO Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as Alternative Investment Fund Manager and sole director of the Fund Fondul Proprietatea, announced that the Fund and state-owned energy producer Hidroelectrica selected the consortium of investment banks for the planned Initial (...)

EIB Lends EUR20M To Targu Mures University For Infrastructure Upgrades The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide EUR20 million financing to George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu Mures for the refurbishment and upgrade of the educational infrastructure and clinical laboratories on the campus, as per a press (...)

Romania supports capping the price of Russian gas, credit lines for companies from ECB Romania supported, within the Energy Council, measures such as capping the price of Russian gas, creating a platform for the joint purchase of gas in the EU, as well as the possibility of accessing credit lines for companies from the European Central Bank, according to a press release of the... (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |