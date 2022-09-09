Holde Agri Invest Reports 1H/2022 RON38.2M Revenues, Up 157%, In Wake of RON19.8M Investments
Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian agribusiness company, in the first half of this year reached RON38.2 million revenues, up 157% from the year-earlier period, in the wake of investments worth RON19.8 million in the modernization of existing farms and the expansion of exploited land (...)
