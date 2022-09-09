Romanian officials and royal family send condolences following Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Romanian officials and royal family send condolences following Queen Elizabeth’s passing. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis and prime-minister Nicolae Ciucă marked the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longtime monarch, through their public messages to the British Royal Family. “Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]