Farewell Lilibet! Romania joins the British people and the British Royal Family in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Flag lowered to half-mast at British Embassy in Bucharest: Queen was the very spirit of Great Britain.

Romania joins the British people and the British Royal Family in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96 in the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In his message of condolences, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that the reign of Queen Elizabeth... (...)