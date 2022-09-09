Luxembourg’s Benjamin Kruithof wins cello final of 2022 Enescu Competition in Romania

Benjamin Kruithof, a young musician from Luxembourg, won the top prize of the Cello Section of the 2022 George Enescu International Competition. In the final, he performed the Cello Concerto in B minor Op. 104 by Dvořák, accompanied by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Tito