Three-Month ROBOR Ends Sept 5-9 Week At 7.92% A Year

Three-Month ROBOR Ends Sept 5-9 Week At 7.92% A Year. Romania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, ends the September 5-9 week at 7.92% a year after stagnating at 7.93% a year over the last five trading days, as per central bank (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]