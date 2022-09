Timişoara to have largest park in Romania

Timişoara to have largest park in Romania. Timişoara will have the largest park in Romania after the government approved its plans to transform over 500 hectares of forest. The Romanian government agreed to transfer the management of nearly 520 hectares of forest to the city back in 2020. Timişoara had only 50 hectares of forests prior (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]