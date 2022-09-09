Romania supports capping the price of Russian gas, credit lines for companies from ECB

Romania supports capping the price of Russian gas, credit lines for companies from ECB. Romania supported, within the Energy Council, measures such as capping the price of Russian gas, creating a platform for the joint purchase of gas in the EU, as well as the possibility of accessing credit lines for companies from the European Central Bank, according to a press release of the... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]