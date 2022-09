Erste Group Revises Romania’s 2022 GDP Growth Forecast Up To 6%

Erste Group Revises Romania’s 2022 GDP Growth Forecast Up To 6%. Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), has revised upwards its forecast on Romania’s economic growth to 6% in 2022, from a previous projection of 5.1%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]