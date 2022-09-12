Schwarz takes EUR 100 mln EBRD loan to expand Kaufland chain in Romania and Moldova

Schwarz takes EUR 100 mln EBRD loan to expand Kaufland chain in Romania and Moldova. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) extended a EUR 100 mln loan to the German group Schwarz to finance the expansion of Kaufland operations in Romania and Moldova, according to RTPR, the law firm that provided legal assistance on this project. Active in the discount (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]