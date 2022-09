Inflation dilutes Romania’s public debt: 48.3% of GDP at end-June

Inflation dilutes Romania’s public debt: 48.3% of GDP at end-June. Romania’s public debt increased by RON 44.6 bln (EUR 9 bln) in the first six months of the year to RON 621.8 bln (EUR 125.7 bln), the Finance Ministry announced. But the debt to GDP ratio decreased from 48.8% at the end of 2021 to 48.3% at the end of June this year. In August, the debt-to-GDP (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]