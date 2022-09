Romania’s trade gap hits new record in July

Romania’s trade gap hits new record in July. According to data released by the statistics office INS, Romania’s trade deficit (goods) increased by 52% YoY to EUR 3.3 bln in July - a new record in nominal terms. The exports increased by 24% YoY to EUR 7.9 bln, and the imports surged by 31% YoY to EUR 11.2 bln. The general increase in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]