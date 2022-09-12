EC clears EUR 4 bln state aid scheme for IMM Invest Plus firms in Romania

EC clears EUR 4 bln state aid scheme for IMM Invest Plus firms in Romania. The European Commission (EC) has approved a EUR 4 bln state aid scheme in Romania, including guaranteed loans and grants, aimed to support local companies facing the effects of the war in Ukraine. Within the scheme, the Romanian state will guarantee loans of up to RON 17.8 bln (EUR 3.6 bln) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]