Employees of Romanian aluminium maker Alro fear total closure of the plant

Employees of Romanian aluminium maker Alro fear total closure of the plant. Romanian aluminium producer Alro Slatina may close operations completely by May next year, said Constantin Popescu, the president of the Aluministul trade union. The energy prices are too high, he implied, according to Wall-street.ro. The company employs some 2,000. More than 100 trade (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]