Furniture products created and manufactured in Romania, preferred by approximately 60% of Mobexpert customers

Furniture products created and manufactured in Romania, preferred by approximately 60% of Mobexpert customers. The Made in Romania collection from the portfolio of Mobexpert, the largest Romanian manufacturer and retailer of furniture and decorations, and an innovative brand with a tradition on the market, is at the top of customer preferences. About 60% of the company’s customers buy pieces of furniture (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]