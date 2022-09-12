 
September 12, 2022

National Agency for Fiscal Administration reports increasing revenues by 12.5% in first 8 months
Sep 12, 2022

National Agency for Fiscal Administration reports increasing revenues by 12.5% in first 8 months.

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration obtained revenues of 246.2 billion RON in the first 8 months, an increase of 22.4% nominal index compared to the same period of the previous year, announced on Friday the president of the ANAF, Lucian Ovidiu Heius, during a press conference. “ANAF’s (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Prime Minister Gavrilita in Bucharest: Moldova needs a more active capital market, international investment The Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, present in Bucharest on Tuesday, urged companies to invest in her country, noting that the authorities aim to simplify the taxation system, reduce bureaucracy and accelerate the digital transformation. Natalia (...)

Frigoglass Romania 2021 Turnover Up 15% YoY To RON573M Frigoglass Romania, a producer of plastic products and refrigeration cabinets, part of Greek Frigoglass Group, had a turnover of RON573 million (EUR116.5 million) in 2021, up almost 15% on the year, as per calculation by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry (...)

Romania's Car Production Up 15.5% YoY To 330,400 Vehicles In January-August 2022 Dacia Mioveni and Ford Craiova, the two car plants in Romania, manufactured some 330,400 vehicles in January-August 2022, 15.5% more than in the same period in 2021, as per data from the country's carmakers association ACAROM.

First edition of Chinese Film Festival in Romania starts on October 1 The first edition of the Chinese Film Festival in Romania will take place between October 1 and 8, at the Union Cinema in Bucharest, where films by the country’s greatest directors will be screened. According to a press release from the organizers sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the ambassador (...)

OTP Bank Romania Participated In Financing EUR410M Loan Contracted By Iulius Group OTP Bank Romania on Tuesday said it participated in financing the loan recently granted on the local market to real estate developer Iulius Group to support investments in Iulius Mall regional shopping centers in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Suceava and (...)

Romgaz Makes RON160M Term Deposit With CEC Bank Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Tuesday (Sept 13) said in a stock market report that it placed with state-run lender CEC BANK a term deposit in the amount of RON160 million.

Law Firm Dentons Co-Opts Oana Voda As Head Of Public Procurement Practice Law firm Dentons Romania has further strengthened its team in Bucharest with the addition of Oana Voda as Head of the Public Procurement Practice.

 


