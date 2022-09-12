National Agency for Fiscal Administration reports increasing revenues by 12.5% in first 8 months

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration obtained revenues of 246.2 billion RON in the first 8 months, an increase of 22.4% nominal index compared to the same period of the previous year, announced on Friday the president of the ANAF, Lucian Ovidiu Heius, during a press conference. "ANAF's (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]