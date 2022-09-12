AgriMin Daea : Romania will provide Moldovan specialists with all its agri-food expertise
Sep 12, 2022
Romania will provide Moldovan specialists with all its agri-food expertise in the field to support them in the stages they have to go through for joining the European Union. According to a press statement released on Friday by the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture, Minister Petre Daea welcomed (...)
