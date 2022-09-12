Agroserv Mariuta Reports RON1.4M Losses in 1H/2022 amid Inflation and Rising Energy Prices

Agroserv Mariuta Reports RON1.4M Losses in 1H/2022 amid Inflation and Rising Energy Prices. Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company that owns Laptaria cu Caimac brand, ended the first half of this year with net losses of RON1.4 million, against a net result of RON600,000 in 1H/2021, amid soaring inflation and energy prices that led to higher operating (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]