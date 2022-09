Flip Technologies Hits RON65M Turnover in 1H/2022, Three Times 1H/2021 Level

Flip Technologies Hits RON65M Turnover in 1H/2022, Three Times 1H/2021 Level. Flip Technologies, a marketplace for the purchase and sale of refurbished mobile telephones, in the first six months of 2022 posted turnover worth RON65 million (around EUR13.2 million), three times higher against 1H/2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]