Kaufland Targets 200 Units in Romania By 2025; Borrows EUR100M from EBRD for Expansion. German retailer Kaufland wants to open 45 new units by 2025 and this reach 200 units in Romania. For expansion, the network is borrowing EUR100 million from the EBRD. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]