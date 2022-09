Dacia, Ford Head Toward Record High Production

Dacia and Ford in the first eight months 2022 churned out almost 330,400 cars, up 15.5% from the year-earlier period, with the growth pace speeding up from the 1H/2022 one. This is the highest production volume ever reached domestically and should volumes keep up in 2H/2022, the two car plants