Symmetrica Aims to Boost Turnover by 25% in 2022 YOY

Symmetrica Aims to Boost Turnover by 25% in 2022 YOY. Suceava-based paving stone manufacturer Symmetrica, owned by Stanciu family, wants to hit the RON230 million threshold in terms of turnover in 2022, meaning an over 25% increase against last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]