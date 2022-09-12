Romanian wrestler Gheorghe Berceanu inducted posthumously into the UWW Hall of Fame

Former Olympic and world champion Gheorghe Berceanu, who passed away on August 30 this year, was posthumously inducted into the United World Wrestling (UWW) Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held in Belgrade, and the prize and membership diploma were received by Răzvan Pîrcălabu, president of the