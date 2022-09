Romania becomes second largest bicycle producer in EU

Romania becomes second largest bicycle producer in EU. Romania placed second among EU countries that produced the most bicycles in 2021, according to data published by Eurostat. Roughly 2.5 million units were produced by Romanian manufacturers last year. Portugal (2.9 million) was first, followed by Romania, Italy (1.9 million), Germany (1.4 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]