Cargus Leases 2,800 Sqm Of Storage And Office Space In Constanta Business Park

Cargus Leases 2,800 Sqm Of Storage And Office Space In Constanta Business Park. Cargus, one of the largest players on Romania’s courier services market, on Monday said it is the new tenant of Constanta Business Park, a mixed-use project developed in the region by Globalworth and Global Vision. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]