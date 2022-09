Half of public libraries in Romania closed between 1990-2022

Half of public libraries in Romania closed between 1990-2022. Romania had 16,665 public libraries in 1990, but roughly half of them, or 8,207, are now closed, while the number of registered readers dropped from 6 million to 2 million. Hundreds of libraries closed every year between 1990 and 2022, with the exception of 1995 and 1996, when 277 new