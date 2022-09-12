Weekly overview in pictures: School year start | Blue Air cancels flights | Tour of Romania | Sibiu Guitar Meeting

Weekly overview in pictures: School year start | Blue Air cancels flights | Tour of Romania | Sibiu Guitar Meeting. Last week saw the start of the school year, with a revised structure, and the mayhem brought about by low-cost carrier BlueAir's announcement it was suspending flights departing from Romania. At the same time, the cycling event Tour of Romania and the festival Sibiu Guitar Meeting held this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]