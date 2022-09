INS: Annual inflation in Romania rises to 15.32pct in August 2022

INS: Annual inflation in Romania rises to 15.32pct in August 2022. Annual inflation in Romania rose to 15.32% in August 2022, from 14.96% in July, as food prices surged by 18.22%, non-food prices by 15.98%, and services by 8.26%, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Consumer prices in August 2022 increased by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]