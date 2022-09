Socks Producer Ciserom 2021 Loss Halves To RON954,000

Socks Producer Ciserom 2021 Loss Halves To RON954,000. Romanian socks producer Ciserom based in Sebes (Alba County) halved its 2021 loss to RON954,000 (EUR194,000) from RON1.9 million (EUR394,000) reported in 2020, publicly available data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]