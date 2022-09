European Commission Approves EUR1.5B Scheme For Energy-Intensive Companies In Romania

European Commission Approves EUR1.5B Scheme For Energy-Intensive Companies In Romania. The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a Romanian aid scheme worth EUR1.5 billion to partially compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices resulting from indirect emission costs under the EU Emission Trading System (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]