Iulius Group Gets EUR410M Loan For Investments In Romania

Iulius Group Gets EUR410M Loan For Investments In Romania. Iulius Group, a real estate developer held by Iulian Dascalu, together with partners Atterbury Europe, have signed a EUR410 million financing agreement to support investments in Iulius Mall regional shopping centers in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Suceava and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]