Romania’s Car Production Up 15.5% YoY To 330,400 Vehicles In January-August 2022

Dacia Mioveni and Ford Craiova, the two car plants in Romania, manufactured some 330,400 vehicles in January-August 2022, 15.5% more than in the same period in 2021, as per data from the country's carmakers association ACAROM. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]