OTP Bank Romania Participated In Financing EUR410M Loan Contracted By Iulius Group

OTP Bank Romania Participated In Financing EUR410M Loan Contracted By Iulius Group. OTP Bank Romania on Tuesday said it participated in financing the loan recently granted on the local market to real estate developer Iulius Group to support investments in Iulius Mall regional shopping centers in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Suceava and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]