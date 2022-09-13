Prime Minister Gavrilita in Bucharest: Moldova needs a more active capital market, international investment

Prime Minister Gavrilita in Bucharest: Moldova needs a more active capital market, international investment. The Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, present in Bucharest on Tuesday, urged companies to invest in her country, noting that the authorities aim to simplify the taxation system, reduce bureaucracy and accelerate the digital transformation. Natalia (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]