Price of 5G licenses in Romania estimated at nearly EUR 700 mln

Price of 5G licenses in Romania estimated at nearly EUR 700 mln. The sale of 25-year radio licenses for the construction of 5G communication networks, expected to generate revenues of at least EUR 693 mln to the budget, will be subject to final discussions between the National Communications Regulatory Authority (ANCOM) and the main bidders - Orange, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]