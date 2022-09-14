Moldova expects support from Romania as Gazprom may cut gas supplies after October 1

Moldova expects support from Romania as Gazprom may cut gas supplies after October 1. The Republic of Moldova could receive natural gas from Romania if the Russian supplier Gazprom stops gas deliveries to Chisinau after October 1, Moldovan president Maia Sandu told the TV8 channel. She also emphasized that Transnistria could receive gas from Romania, but only if it pays for it, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]