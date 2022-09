BRD Asset Management launches first target-date funds in Romania

BRD Asset Management launches first target-date funds in Romania. The BRD Asset Management portfolio was expanded, starting in July, with four new open investment funds, respectively BRD Horizon 2035, BRD Horizon 2045, BRD Oportunități and BRD Euro Simplu. The former two funds have a limited lifetime, a novelty on the Romanian market. BRD Orizont 2035 and BRD (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]