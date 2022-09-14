Coface study: Insolvencies in Romania increased by 16% in the first semester of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year



Companies with revenues < 100k euro/year collect invoices at approx. 7 months from their issuance, while companies with revenue > 100 million euro achieve this in just 2 months The latest Coface Romania study shows that in the first semester of 2022, 3,510 new insolvency proceedings (...)