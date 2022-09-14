 
Romaniapress.com

September 14, 2022

Coface study: Insolvencies in Romania increased by 16% in the first semester of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year
Sep 14, 2022

Coface study: Insolvencies in Romania increased by 16% in the first semester of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year.

Companies with revenues < 100k euro/year collect invoices at approx. 7 months from their issuance, while companies with revenue > 100 million euro achieve this in just 2 months The latest Coface Romania study shows that in the first semester of 2022, 3,510 new insolvency proceedings (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Simtel Team Posts RON37.6M Revenue in H1 Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted consolidated revenue of RON37.6 million and RON3 million net profit in the first half of 2022.

Banca Transilvania Seeks to Raise Up to EUR1B from Investors via Bond Issuance Program Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, has called shareholders for October 18, 2022 to vote on an issuance program of corporate bonds denominated in euros and/or lei and/or foreign currency, as the case may be, under market conditions in terms of interest rate, with a (...)

ROCA Agri RDF Acquires Dachim ROCA Agri RDF, the holding specialized in agriculture of ROCA Investments, has acquired Dachim, a Romanian trader of agricultural products.

Nokian Tyres Considers Investment in Plant in Romania Finnish-held Nokian Tyres, one of the largest tire makers in the world, whose products only go to the aftermarket and not to carmakers’ plants, is considering a new plant in Romania.

Romania Ranks 34th Globally By Digital Quality Of Life Romania places 34th in the world by overall digital wellbeing, according to Surfshark’s Digital Quality of Life Index 2022. The country's ranking has not changed since last year’s edition.

Metaminds Eyes EUR35M Turnover At End-2022 Metaminds, a Romanian integrator of cybersecurity solutions and complex IT solutions, estimates a EUR35 million turnover at end-2022, company officials said in a statement.

Innova And EBRD Exit Romanian Energy Sector Service Firm Energobit Polish investment fund Innova Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) sold the 25% stake they still owned in EnergoBit, a Romanian holding company providing end-to-end solutions for energy projects.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |