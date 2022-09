Jewelry Chain Teilor Ends 1H/2022 with RON124M Sales, Up 44% YOY

Jewelry Chain Teilor Ends 1H/2022 with RON124M Sales, Up 44% YOY. Luxury jewelry chain Teilor, present in ECE, for the first six months of 2022 reported RON124 million sales on Romania’s market, up 44% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]