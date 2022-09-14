Square 7 Properties Wants to Deliver Btw 35,000-45,000 Sqms Annually on Romanian Market in Next 5 Years

Square 7 Properties Wants to Deliver Btw 35,000-45,000 Sqms Annually on Romanian Market in Next 5 Years. Retail park developer Square 7 Properties wants to deliver annually between 35,000 and 45,000 square meters of new spaces locally in the next five years as it plans to expand toward smaller cities as well, explained Clemens Petschnikar, partner and CEO of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]