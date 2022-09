Humanitas Opens Fifth Bookstore in Bucharest

Humanitas bookstore chain, a major player on Romania's book market, is opening a new bookstore in Bucharest, its fifth, in a monument building on Lipscani 42 street of Bucharest's Old Town, close to Carturesti Carusel bookstore. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]