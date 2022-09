Chinese Film Festival holds first edition at Bucharest cinema in October

Chinese Film Festival holds first edition at Bucharest cinema in October. The first edition of the Chinese Film Festival in Romania will take place from October 1 to 8 at the Union Cinema in Bucharest, local Agerpres reported. Films signed by top Chinese directors will be screened at the event, and movie fans can see them free of charge. The festival's lineup (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]