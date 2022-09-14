Survey says Romanian companies offer more benefits to their employees, but not quite what they want



Survey says Romanian companies offer more benefits to their employees, but not quite what they want.

A recent eJobs Romania survey shows that 4 out of 10 employers are now offering more benefits than last year. However, there is still a disconnect between what companies are giving their employees, and what the employees actually want – and employers are aware of this. 84.5% of companies (...)