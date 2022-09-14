Enescu International Competition: Romanian Maria Marica is the winner of the violin section

Romanian Maria Marica, aged 24, won the violin section of the 2022 George Enescu International Competition after a final in which she performed the Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77 by Johannes Brahms. Moreover, in addition to the big prize of EUR 15,000, the young violinist also received a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]